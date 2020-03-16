I Am Trying To Get Rihanna Pregnant – Wizkid

Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun popularly called Wizkid has told a fan that he is making plans to impregnate American R&B singer, Rihanna.
The revelation was made after a series of exchange between Wizkid and some of his fans. The starboy had reacted to viral video of a dad dancing with his three daughters by saying that he will be like that with his kids soon.
“My kids and I in a bit,” Wizkid said. Then a fan replied him and suggested that he should consider getting a female child.
The fan wrote: “Wiz, I think it’s time for a girl child.” The “Ojuelegba” crooner simply reacted with; “Hmm.”
After which another fan pleaded with him to get Rihanna pregnant: “Wiz please get Rihanna pregnant.”
And much to the amazement of his fans, the father of three revealed that he is already working on that: ‘I’m trying man ! I’m trying!’
