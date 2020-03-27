Hushpuppi And Instagram Model, Amirah Spark Romance Rumour (Photos)

Nigerian Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi and Instagram model, Amirah have ignited speculation of a romantic relationship in new photos they shared on Instagram.

Hushpuppi had shared a photo of him posing beside his purple car at Address Montgomerie, a hotel and golf resort in Dubai on March 18 with the caption;

“A Vibe Called “Blessed”

Amirah also posed beside the same purple car with same number plate and with its door open, in new photos she shared on Instagram on March 26.

It is speculated the photos which were taken at same location Hushpuppi was in days ago, were taken prior to the date it was shared as the Emirate government issued a mandatory three-day lockdown from Thursday, March 26, through Sunday, March 29, while it conducts a general sterilization campaign with the aim of controlling the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.





Amirah also shared bathroom photos which had a similar floor design to a spot Hushpuppi posed for photos, months ago.



