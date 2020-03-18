How Can You Close Your Border For Rice But Open It For Coronavirus – Reno Omokri Blasts Nigerian Government

Reno Omokri has slammed the Federal government for refusing to impose travel restrictions despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, the Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the third case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, and Reno in a post shared on his Instagram page, asked why the borders are closed against rice smuggling and not Coronavirus

”How can you close your border for rice and open it for #CoronaVirus and have the audacity to call yourself a leader? If #COVID19 kills your citizens, who will eat the rice you are protecting? Are rice and fuel more important than human beings who will buy them?” he wrote.

See Post Below;