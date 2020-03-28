Go Ask My Former Boss, He Has My Millions – Ycee Replies Fan Who Asked Him To Do Giveaway

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ycee has revealed that his the CEO of his former Label, Tiny Entertainment possesses huge sums of money belonging to him.

He made the revelation when a Twitter user asked him to do giveaway in a bid to cushion the effect of the lock-down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The user who took to the comment section of Ycee’s tweet said : “Baba do giveaway na”. However, Ycee attempted to kill two birds with one stone as he declined by telling the user to ask his former boss, Tiny.

The “Jagaban” hitmaker wrote: “Go ask tin y..He’s got all my millions.” See the exchange: