Former Vice President Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that his son has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

He disclosed this on Sunday night on his Twitter page.

According to him, his son has been moved to a specialist hospital for treatment.

He tweeted:

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

