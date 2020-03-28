Former President Obasanjo Donates His Hilltop Residence As An Isolation Centre For Coronavirus

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State as an isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo’s media assistant Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development, said the 32-room apartment located off the Presidential Boulevard in Oke Sari, Abeokuta has been handed over to the Ogun State government for immediate take over. The apartment also has a standby generator.

Akinyemi added;

“And I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.”