The-Viewing-Center-Podcast

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, Williams and Rume to discuss how the coronavirus has affected football and the possible ramifications on the football leagues in Europe and the UEFA Champions League. We also discuss Liverpool loss to Atletico Madrid and is Jose Mourinho finished

In Extra Time we touch on China’s drastic measure used in containing the coronavirus, Oris is put on the spot and a second chance for Williams in love

