Davido Should Retake Coronavirus Test – Nigerians React After Gov Makinde Tested Positive

Nigerians who reacted to Governor Seyi Makinde disclosure of testing positive for coronavirus, have asked Davido who was spotted with him days ago to run the test he turned out negative for again.

Recall that before Governor Makinde announced his test result, Davido disclosed that he and his son tested negative for the coronavirus. His fiance, Chioma however tested positive for the virus.

Following Davido’s close contact with the Oyo State Governor 5 days ago, Nigerians are now calling on the music star to undergo the test again.

Here are some tweets below;



