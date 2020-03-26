Washington-based law firm, the Freedom Watch and Texas Company Bus Photos, have dragged China to court over the outbreak of the Coronavirus, demanding $20 trillion.

The Organizations filed the lawsuit in Texas, US, seeking the sum in damages from China, from where the deadly virus started.

Texas Company Bus Photos, which specialize in high school sports photography, and the law firm are alleging that the Chinese government has created the COVID-19 as an illegal biological weapon that has spread to the world.

They claimed that the Coronavirus was released by the Wuhan Institute of Viroja as a biological test.

They claimed that China had prepared the virus against the enemy and released it at an unexpected time.

The petitioners argue that although China was primarily targetting the American people, the virus was not limited to the US.

According to News Now, the petitioners further argued that, “There was a heartless act on the part of China that was unacceptable.

“The people of China are good but their government is not.”

They prayed the court to order China, which has brought the world into such a situation, to pay compensation.

Bus Photos, in the petition, said it lost over $50,000 last week due to the closure of educational institutions and sports events following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the United States.