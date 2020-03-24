COVID-19: UNILAG Staff To Stay At Home For 2 Weeks

Rising from an emergency meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020, the management of University of Lagos (UNILAG) has approved that members of staff on CONTISS 1-12 should stay at home for two weeks with effect from tomorrow, March 24 to April 8, 2020.

The stay-at-home directive is to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, staff on levels 13-15 have been exempted from the stay-at-home directive. Staff on CONTISS 1-12 who are on essential duties such as Works and Physical Planning Unit (Power), Security and Medical Services among others are also exempted from the directive and urged to man the essential areas.

The University Senate had last week Friday approved the closure of the institution in accordance with the order issued by the Federal Government, Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) that all schools nationwide be closed for the period of one month.

According to a statement issued by the Principal Assistant Registrar, C. Taiwo Oloyede, the university management has also banned all social and religious gatherings or meetings of more than 10 persons on campus; while it urged Deans of Faculty, Heads of Department, Directors, Secretaries attached to Principal Officers to continue to come to the office to keep the university running.

Heads of Departments and Units according to the statement are also encouraged to provide hand sanitisers at strategic areas of their offices.

Restaurants and canteens on campus have been directed to serve only take-away packs just as security personnel have been asked to move around to ensure that management’s directives are adhered to by members of the community.

The management therefore urged members of staff and the University community at large to stay safe by observing all precautionary measures and instructions provided by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government.