COVID-19: Singer 2baba Donates N10m To Coronavirus Fight

2Baba Idibia has pledged a donation of N10 million to the fight against pandemic, coronavirus.

According to the singer, the donation is in conjunction with International Breweries plc towards the battle against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Together with Trophy Extra Special Stout, I will be making a N10m donation to support initiatives combating CoVID 19,” said 2baba.

The award-winning music star also noted that in a bid to sensitise the public against the spread of the virus, he will be holding an e-concert on April 12.

2Baba said the e-concert will be live-streamed on his social media handles.

“The idea of the e-concert is for me to lend my voice and call on Nigerians to come together to combat this global pandemic by heeding the stay-at-home request from the government so that the spread of the virus can be reduced to its barest minimum.

Also, It will provide a moment of hope, optimism, and comfort to everybody in this trying time.”

The African Queen singer also called on other celebrities, business personnel and corporate organisations’ support in combating the spread of the CoVID 19 virus in any way they can.