The wife of Kaduna State governor, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, has said that her test result for coronavirus has returned negative.

She disclosed this on her Twitter page stating;

“Dear Tweeps, My COVID-ONE-NINE test result is out. I’m NEGATIVE. Thanks for all your prayers and good wishes. #StayAtHomeStaySafe”she tweeted

Recall that her husband announced he tested positive for the novel virus on Saturday March 28th.

