COVID-19: Government Approves Assurance Package For Doctors, Other Health Workers

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has made a bold statement of his desire to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state and protect lives of health workers by approving the immediate provision of Group Life/Group Personal Accident Assurance Policy for all medical doctors in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the assurance package is also extended to all doctors in the State Ministry of Health and all other health workers.

Other beneficiaries, according to the statement, include fire fighters, staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency and all those involved in other essential services.

Prof. Ortuanya added that Gov. Ugwuanyi is hopeful this goodwill will inspire higher commitment and productivity amongst the beneficiaries.

In a related development, the governor has directed the Presidents General of all Town Unions in the state to mobilize volunteers and town criers in their respective autonomous communities to enlighten residents of their communities on adherence to the protocol for prevention of COVID-19 transmission with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Presidents General were further directed to interface with the Enugu State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, through the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, for collection of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on Corona Virus disease, for use by the Volunteers and Town Criers.

According to Prof. Ortuanya, the state government has also made provisions for logistic support to the Presidents General for the various Town Criers for this assignment.