Covid-19: Fayemi Imposes Curfew On Ekiti Over Coronavirus

According to The Nation, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has ordered complete lockdown of the state as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fayemi, who made this disclosure in a broadcast to residents of the state on Sunday, announced a dusk- to-dawn curfew on the state state from 7am to 7pm daily for an initial 14-day period.

He also directed total closure of all routes to the state, stating that from the midnight of Monday, all residents must stay at home except those on essential services.

No offices, businesses of any sort or places of worship are allowed to open, he stated.

This, Fayemi, said was consequent on the poor complaince with all the earlier directive to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He warned that anyone that violates the orders risk six- month jail term.

Details shortly…