Coronavirus Victims Over 80 In Italy Will Be Left To Die

As coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout Italy, elderly patients over the age of 80 will be denied access to intensive care if capacity is reached.
“The criteria set out guidelines if the situation becomes of such an exceptional nature as to make the therapeutic choices on the individual case dependent on the availability of resources, forcing [hospitals] to focus on those cases in which the cost/benefit ratio is more favorable for clinical treatment,” it continues. “The criteria for access to intensive therapy in cases of emergency must include age of less than 80 or a score on the Charlson comorbidity Index [which indicates how many other medical conditions the patient has] of less than 5.”
“I never wanted to see such a moment,” Luigi Icardi, a councilor for health in Piedmont, admitted. “[The document] will be binding and will establish in the event of saturation of the wards a precedence code for access to intensive care, based on certain parameters such as potential survival.” More than 1,000 people in Italy have already died from coronavirus, with the death toll rising daily. Over 15,000 people are infected. “We want to arrive as late as possible at the point where we have to decide who lives and who dies,” said Roberto Testi, president of the coranavirus technical-scientific committee for Piedmont. “The criteria relate only to access to intensive care – those who do not get access to intensive care will still receive all the treatment possible. In medicine we sometimes have to make difficult choices but it’s important to have a system about how to make them.”