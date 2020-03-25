Coronavirus: Two New Cases In Lagos, Osun As Coronavirus Toll Hit 46

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus increasing the confirmed cases in the country to 46.

One of the two new cases was confirmed in Lagos State with the other case in Osun State, its first case.

The centre said both cases were returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days

“As of 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria.“Two have been discharged with one death,” it stated.

