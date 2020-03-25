Coronavirus: See How Davido Is Coping With Self-Isolation

Singer,Davido has revealed how he is struggling to cope with self-isolation following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

David Adeleke had to self-isolate after he attended a show with more than 50 people in the ancient city of Ibadan on March 21, Saturday, despite warnings by federal and state governments to Nigerians to avoid social gatherings and observe social distancing.

In a video shared on his Twitter handle, the singer showed how he has been coping with self-isolation.

“Isolation don turn me to bricklayer been on this one hour no progress,” he captioned the video.

See Video Below;

Isolation don turn me to brick layer 😂 been on this one hour no progress 😂 pic.twitter.com/BYB2c5a84V — Davido (@davido) March 24, 2020