Coronavirus: Ronaldo Under Fire For Leaving Juventus Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Former Juventus president, Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has criticized forward, Cristiano Ronaldo’s conduct during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Italy.

Gigli slammed Ronaldo for breaking Juventus quarantine and heading to his native home in Portugal to ‘take pictures in the pool’ with his family as coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

360nobs recalls that Ronaldo left Italy to Madeira earlier this month after his mother, Dolores Aveiro, suffered a stroke.

The 35-year-old has decided to stay at Madeira as COVID-19 continues to spread across the world.

But Gigli is not happy with Ronaldo for posting pictures on his Instagram during the global crisis, adding that the Juventus number 7 should have remained in self-isolation in Italy.

“The thing at Juventus got complicated when Cristiano Ronaldo left,” Gigli told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“Ronaldo said he went to Portugal because of his mother, but now he only appears to take pictures in the pool.

“When this exception was made, the situation fell apart, and others wanted to go. It shouldn’t have been like that. They should all have been quarantined [here in Italy].”

“Criticizing now is easy, but, seen from the outside, I don’t understand why some players wanted to leave Italy,” he added.

“When they return, it will be more difficult to get back into shape, because they will have to be quarantined for 14 days [because of the coronavirus pandemic].”

Italy is officially the worst-hit by COVID-19, with over 4,000 people dead.

Earlier this month, the Serie A season was suspended, with clubs expected to hugely suffer financial losses.