Coronavirus: RCCG Reveals How Its Monthly Holy Ghost Service For April Will Be Conducted

The Redeem Christian church of God has announced that the Monthly Holy Ghost Service for the month of April will be held online.

The April Holy Ghost Service, as earlier announced by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is specially designed for children against diseases associated with the season and was themed: “Let There Be Part 4.

According to the Head, Media & Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, in an online statement, the Thursday, April 2 Holy Communion Service preceding the Holy Ghost Service will be transmitted on Dove TV and other media platforms across the globe.

He, therefore, urged all members of the RCCG mission to hook up and participate in the online services as led by the head of the mission. “we wish to call the attention of all to the following directives which take effect from midnight of Thursday March 26, 2020:

“The main Gate is restricted to people with Camp Dwellers I.D card

“All tricycles (Keke NAPEP) will be off the streets for 7 days.

“The Health Centre and the Maternity Centre will remain opened to attend to emergencies.

“The Canaan Market and all stalls are hereby shut for 7 days except for those selling food, water, pharmaceutical and allied items.

“The Hospitality units shall suspend their services for the next 7 days.

“Construction activities in every part of the are hereby shut down.

“Anyone coming to the Camp for prayers/counselling is advised to call any of the following Prayer lines: 0809 533 3525, 0809 953 3478, 0809 953 3479, 0811 240 3518, 0811 905 0799, 08033440631, 08101204546.

“It is expected that all camp dwellers will, as usual, co-operate with and assist the Security Personnel in their efforts to keep the Camp safe and healthy for all.

“The April 2020 Holy Communion Service will hold on Thursday, April 2, 2020, though each member is expected to prepare and take the Communion in their homes with our Daddy, Pastor E.A. Adeboye leading us in the service on the Dove tv and other platforms of the Mission.

“The April Holy Ghost Service will also be transmitted via the Dove TV and other media platforms of the Mission from 7 pm on April 3, 2020.

“We will keep you abreast of developments as they unfold. Our Redeemer is strong.”

He also added that the mission has rolled out more control measures to mitigate the spread of the scourge among dwellers at the Redemption Camp.