Coronavirus: Nigeria’s Ooni Of Ife Reveals Herbs That Can Treat COVID-19

The Nigerian Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has made revelations about the novel coronavirus.

The deadly disease has killed over 30,000 people in three months globally.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 111 cases of the global pandemic.

On Monday, the Ooni recalled that a divine proclamation came out to the world last year, June 6th, 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji.

The statement was posted on his Twitter account.

“We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us”, the monarch said.

“Please note that Efod/Urim and Thurim are in the holy Books. They are the same as our ancient readings that have not failed us till date. On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world most especially the nation of Cuba.

“Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba hold dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result they have the best medical care in the world. They are the ONLY country that have come out boldly to help the world.”

He stated that the Almighty is above religion and he is moving now; that the world will now respect nature wholly.

“To solve this ailment is through natural elements put together above all from nature. It has been tested!!! I have used it and also used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials.”

He challenged researchers both in Nigeria and the world to put these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract the vaccines from it.

The Ooni further expressed readiness to work with them and provide huge access to the herbs.