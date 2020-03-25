Coronavirus: Nigerian Singer, Runtown Donates N10 Million To Fans

Nigerian musician, Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown has set aside the sum of N10 million to give out to Nigerians adversely affected by the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Body Riddim crooner announced this on his verified Twitter handle, @iRuntown on Wednesday, urging those in need of the funds to drop their account details in response to his tweet.

He wrote, “Hope everyone is staying safe. Times are extremely tough and I am certain there are people with no money to stock up on survival essentials. Will be giving out 10 million naira to this cause. Kindly drop your account details.

“NOTE: Obviously 10 million naira would not go round, so if you have other means to sustain yourself, respectfully don’t send in your account.”





Runtown has since fulfilled his promise and fans who were beneficiaries of his kindness have begun to reach out to thank him.