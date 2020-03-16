Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Opens Up On Self-Isolation During ‘Complicated’ Times

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has spoken for the first time since LaLiga was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Messi, writing on his Instagram page, insisted that health must always come first.

The Argentine is also on self-isolation, as the football world suffers from the spread of the pandemic.

La Liga has joined Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Premier League in bringing competitive football to an immediate halt.

Barcelona have also cancelled all training activities for two weeks.

Messi has called on fans to stay safe and adhere to hygienic practices.

He has posted on social media: “Health must always come first. It is an exceptional moment and you must follow the instructions of both health organisations and public authorities. Only in this way can we combat it effectively.

“It is time to be responsible and stay at home, it is also a perfect opportunity to enjoy that time with those that you cannot always be around,” he wrote