Coronavirus: Kaduna State Govt Orders Compulsory Test On Anyone Coming Into Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has taken measures to protect the people of the state from the widespread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarebe, said that herself and the state Ministry of Health met with development partners and have started a series of activities aimed at protecting the people of the state from the disease.

Dr Hadiza Balarebe explained that the state government sent a medical team to the airport, train stations and motor parks to test passengers who were coming into Kaduna.

She explained that the team generally took the passengers’ body temperature at the airport and looked out for early symptoms of coronavirus disease.

The Deputy Governor explained, “At the motor parks and trains, our teams gave out fliers and handbills, detailing symptoms of the disease and what to do to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

She added that the health officials have been embarking on sensitization campaign in the media, advising residents to strictly adhere to simple hygiene washing their hands regularly with soap and running water or with hand sanitizers.

The Deputy Governor stressed, “People are also advised to cough or sneeze in a tissue paper or handkerchiefs and dispose them properly after use. Those that don’t have handkerchiefs or tissues should sneeze or cough into a sleeve of a bent elbow.”

She explained that the Infectious Disease Control Centre, DCC, and public hospitals in Kaduna have been stocked with drugs and medical consumables, adding that doctors and health workers have been fully briefed on what to do in case of an emergency.

According to her, although there has been no recorded case of Coronavirus in the state, she warned that there is still no known cure for the disease but hospitals can give palliative to treat symptoms like cough and fever.