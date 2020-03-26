Coronavirus Is No Respecter Of Status, Only God Can Fix This – Mike Bamiloye

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Drama Ministries has said that coronavirus is beyond the power man as it is only God that can stop the pandemic.

According to him, the pandemic has brought the world to its knees, it has been compelled humans to recognise that there is no one greater than God.

He further said that coronavirus is no respecter of status as it spares no one.

Sharing on social media, Mike Bamiloye advised that the world to call upon the Lord to rescue in this trying time.

He wrote: “IT’S BEYOND THE POWER OF MAN.

Now…

We are all coming to the realization of the Mightiness of God.

We are now coming to the understanding of the fact of His Sovereignty over the Souls of men.

We are now being compelled to recognise Him as Lord of Lord’s.

I saw a Prime Minister of European nation in tears and in agony of heart, confessing that his government could no longer handle the situations.

I saw Experienced Nurses and Doctors overwhelmed with numbers of Cases they could no longer attend to.

I saw Medical specialist of highly equipped Hospitals, watching helplessly as patients breathed their last in their Presence and they could do nothing!

I Saw an array of Coffins that carried corpses.

I saw a group of gravediggers employed by government to dig ready a Thousand Graves for the oncoming newly deads.

Crematorium are overwhelmed. They had more than they could burn.

Nations have shut down.

No Planes are flying.

Schools have closed.

Hospitals are full.

Citizens are scared.

Presidents and Prime Ministers of Nations are getting Contracted.

The Rich and the Poor are not spared.

And the Virus is spreading faster than it can be curtailed.

People are dying fast.

So, Now….

Who do we call for help?

Do we call the overwhelmed World Health Organization?

Do we call the Confused United Nations?

Do we call on the Helpless Western Nations?

We would call upon the Lord.

We would raise our Voices up . HIM.

HE rules in the Affairs of Men.

He controls the Hearts of Men.

He Only can still the Raging Storms.

He made the World.

Only Him can fix it”.