Coronavirus: FG Orders Closure Of Universities And Schools Nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The move is part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The information was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono in Abuja on Thursday.

A statement later added that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, noted that in carrying out the directive, all the principals of the 104 unity colleges “should fast-track the ongoing second term examinations and close shop until further notice.”

The ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong, in the statement, said, “The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 unity schools in the country on March 26, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

“Giving the order today through the Permanent Secretary, the minister said all the principals of the unity colleges should fast track the ongoing second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“In the meantime, the minister said the management of all the unity colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitisers and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.”