Coronavirus: Drama As Abuja Task Force Shuts Wedding Reception, Church For Violating Ban (Photo)

The Federal Capital Territory enforcement team on Saturday disrupted a wedding reception at Police Quarters at Wuse Zone 6 in Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

It was learnt that the enforcement, acting on a tip-off, stormed the venue and “dispersed” the hosts and guests numbering about 300 for violating the ban on public gathering.

The bride and groom were about arriving when the team got to the scene located at a residential neighbourhood.

The FCT Administration had announced the development via its Twitter handle.

“The FCT Enforcement Team which includes security & law enforcement agents has shut down a wedding happening at Wuse Zone 6.

“NOTE: The FCTA will not tolerate any kind of gathering as we continue to urge residents to abide strictly by the laid down guidelines,” it said.

Speaking with our correspondent on the development, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications to the FCT Minister, Abubakar Sani, explained that no arrest was made.

“They were only dispersed not arrested,” he said.

In another development, the enforcement team shut down activities at a popular Pentecostal church in Jabi district of the city.

The team, which commenced its operation at the popular Wuse market, moved to the church following complaints that members were violating the no-church gathering rules and holding weddings among other activities.

Upon arrival, the team led by the chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task team, Ikharo Attah, addressed the gathering and subsequently dispersed the worshippers.

At the Wuse, Utako and Dutse-Alhaji markets, the team lamented that traders did not fully comply with the social distancing directive and threatened to shut down the markets.

Recall that the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, had announced a total shutdown of churches and mosques, and banned public gathering in the city as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He had also announced that only traders selling food items and other essential commodities in the markets and shopping malls would be allowed to operate.

The government warned that it would not tolerate any kind of gathering and asked residents to abide by the stipulated guidelines.