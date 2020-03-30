Coronavirus: Dele Momodu Is ‘Dashing’ His Followers Money On Twitter

Nigerian politician and writer, Dele Momodu has decided to contribute to the fight against coronavirus by giving out money to his followers on Twitter.

The politician who said he will continue the act tomorrow, however said because he has reached his bank limit today, he can nolonger send money.

Sharing the information on Twitter, he wrote:

“Some of my followers should have received bank alerts from me by now. I have apparently reached my bank limit and don’t have my token on me. I will settle more people tomorrow, by God’s grace…”

See tweet below: