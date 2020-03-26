Coronavirus: Buhari To Release N6.5 Billion To NCDC To Fight Coronavirus

Barring any last minute change, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will release N6.5bn emergency fund for the fight against Coronavirus.

Buhari-led federal government is expected to release the money to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This was disclosed by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Ahmad, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning made the disclosure in Abuja.

He tweeted:

“FLASH: The Federal Government is releasing additional N6.5 billion as an emergency intervention to the National Centre for Disease Control (@NCDCGov) as Nigeria intensifies the fight to curb the spread of the #COVID19 in the country, the finance minister has said y’day in Abuja.”