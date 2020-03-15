Christians Should Desist From Watching Secular Movies – Evangelist Mike Bamiloye

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, the president of Mount Zion Drama Ministry and Mount Zion Television, is of the opinion that Christians should desist from secular movies.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bamiloye shared a post saying if God has delivered one from watching secular movies, there is no in-between for that person again.

His followers have since taken to the comment section to counter this.

One person wrote;

“So watching secular movie is a sin that one needs to be delivered of… issorite i have been delivered from watching LlONS heart and others.”

Another person wrote;

“Personal choice I believe! If God is portrayed in a secular movie with no romance, I enjoy watching God’s people.”

See screenshot of post and reactions below;