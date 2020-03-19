Brymo Unveils Tracklist For Forthcoming Album “Yellow”

rymo has shared another piece of the puzzle for his “Yellow” album after releasing the artwork of the project a few days ago. With the highly anticipated album due out on the 1st of April, the singer revealed its tracklist via Instagram. Brymo shared the tracklist which consists of three parts with a total of 17 tracks.

The first part which is numbered in Greek numerals consists of 6 tracks, the second part numbered in Roman numerals consists of 5 tracks and the third numbered in English numerals consists of 6.

Small Doctor Meets Media As Brymo Set To Launch DJ Career!
