BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Orders Closure Of Lagos Markets

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of all markets not selling essential commodities such as medical equipment, water, foodstuff with effect from Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a live press conference on Tuesday, The PUNCH reports.

He said, “It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”