BREAKING: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

The National Youth Service Corps has suspended its weekly Community Development Service activities indefinitely in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Recall that just some days ago, orientation camps were also shut nationwide.

The suspension of the CDS was contained in a press statement obtained by our correspondent on Friday.

The statement, which was signed by NYSC Director of Human Resource Management Abdulrazak Salawu, said the CDS suspension was because of the increasing cases of Covid-19.

The PUNCH reports that corps members across the country meet weekly in their local governments and once in a month in their zones.

The statement explained that the CDS meetings have a large number of persons coming in close contact.

It also ordered all local government inspectors to immediately comply with the directive.

The statement read, “Sequel to the pandemic of coronavirus globally and management’s concern for the wellbeing of corps members nationwide, I am directed to inform you to suspend all Community Development Service activities until further notice.

“This obvious course of action is directed by circumstances beyond our control.

“The sudden changes in many countries warranting social changes between persons and isolation of persons on account of COVID-19 present no other option, but to stop CDS activities because of large number of persons in close contact.

“With the abundance of caution, avoidance of errors is easily achievable.”