BREAKING: Nigeria Records Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

Four new cases of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been recorded in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the agency, three of the cases were reported in Osun State while one in Ogun State.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 135 with two deaths.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths”.

“Currently, Lagos has 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-5, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 3.

