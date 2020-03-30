Breaking News: Oyo State Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

share on:

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state has tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor took to his Twitter page to make the announcement.

He also revealed that following the positive outcome, he is now is isolation.

He tweeted:

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.