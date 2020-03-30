Breaking News: Oyo State Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state has tested positive for coronavirus.
The governor took to his Twitter page to make the announcement.
He also revealed that following the positive outcome, he is now is isolation.
He tweeted:
“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020