BREAKING: Identity Of First Person To Die Of Coronavirus In Nigeria Finally Revealed

It is no longer news that the deadly coronavirus pandemic has claimed its first victim in Nigeria. The news was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control this morning.

Recall that deadly disease originated from Wuhan, China.

The first victim to die of the virus is an ex-PPMC Managing Director, Suleiman Achimugu.

The family in a press statement sent to The Guardian confirmed his death.

The statement read:

“He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived Nigeria from the UK.”

“He was in self isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms,” the family spokesman Abubakar Achimugu said in the statement.

“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while recieving treatment.”