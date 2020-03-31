Better To Stay Safe Than Sorry, Please Stay At Home – Yvonne Jegede Advises Fans

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has taken to social media to wail bitterly about the covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The 36-year-old mother of one took to her Instagram page to say it’s getting tough on her, and that she can’t take it anymore, also she prayed and wished her fans to stay safe as the virus continues to spread.

She wrote:

“It’s getting tough for me. I can’t deal with this anymore. But most importantly I want to send love to everyone out there. I cannot even imagine what other people are going through. I’m looking out the window and praying for a miracle. I feel imprisoned.

Not a soul on the streets of my estate. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Stay safe; stay at home. Remember hygiene is paramount. I don’t want people to die. I’m so scared Keep in touch with your friends and loved ones. “

