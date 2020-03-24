All Celebrities Who Attended AMVCA Exposed To Coronavirus, Must Self Isolate – Lagos Commissioner For Health

The Lagos State commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on March 14 may have come in contact with one Lagos confirmed Coronavirus case.

He disclosed this on Twitter.

In the interest of curbing the virus, he asked all the attendees to self-isolate.

He wrote:

“COVID19 Lagos Alert! I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 Infection.

He further advised all attendees of the 2020 AMVCA to observe strict self-isolation, social distancing and to contact the state if they exhibit any Coronavirus-related symptoms.