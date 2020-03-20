After Being Dumped, Nkechi Blessing Finds Love Again, Flaunts Diamond Engagement Ring (Video)

Actress Nkechi Blessing has flaunted a diamond engagement ring on social media after finding love again.

This comes weeks after she was dumped by actor Mike Adeyemi.

The actress who celebrated her birthday on Valentine’s Day was dumped just a few hours after she shared a video showing her cuddling with Mike Adeyemi in bed.

While she was probably still hurting over the breakup, Nkechi Blessing shared: “When it wasn’t my TURN, I did not HATE…instead, I Waited for my TURN… Now I am here to Shine, Cus GOD said it loud and clear NBS it is your TURN!”.

Well, it appears her turn has finally arrived as she flaunted a diamond engagement ring as the new chapter of her life.

She captioned it: “I did not have to say much, he proved himself. Just when I thought starting over was hard. Pure diamond”.