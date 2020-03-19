Actress Yvonne Nelson Looks Adorable In ‘No-Makeup’ Photos

Beautiful actress, Yvonne Nelson has shared with her fans no-makeup picture looking gorgeous.

The single mother of one shared the photo with some words of advice.

According to Yvonne Nelson, it is best to put energy into better things than attempting to appear perfect.

She wrote, ‘This is a sincere and an honest post Calm down young girl, I AM NOT PERFECT, we aren’t perfect. Don’t push too hard to be perfect physically…..its ok to feel inadequate sometimes, we are only human …..put that energy into educating yourself. Use the part of the body many forget to use, THE BRAIN, use it to its fullest, read, explore, Smile, speak up, don’t be afraid, breathe…. and know this one thing you are perfect in God’s eyes, you are different and that makes you unique. Never try to be someone else, don’t let them distract you! God has tailored your journey for YOU. Sending my love to you all. SMILE YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. ( bottom photos have Snapchat filters on / top photos are raw, No makeup, no wigs ) I decided to use everyday photos. #freedom.’

See her makeup photos below: