Actress Uche Jombo Calls For Replacement Of Buhari’s Media Team Over His ‘Covik One Nine’ Gaffe

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday addressed the Nation on the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria, and actress, Uche Jombo has reacted to his speech.

According to her, President Buhari’s social media team who watched the video and shared it need to be replaced for not “correcting him”

She also lamented that Ghanaian’s on her timeline are making fun of the video.

See what she wrote below;

“The whole of president Buhari social media team needs to be replaced over COVIK ONE NINE video for not correcting him ,watched it and shared it now even ghana people on my TL are having fun with it. I hope the “baba must speak to us” WhatsApp group people are happy.”