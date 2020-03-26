Actress Tonto Dikeh Set To Share 200 Bottles Of Sanitizers

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dike is set to distribute 200 bottles of hand sanitizers to few people who cannot afford them.

She took to her Instagram page to announce it and has reached out to the general public to help her out in donating to those who can’t afford to buy.

The coronavirus pandemic which has taken the lives of so many around the world has forced everyone in the world to depend on the hand sanitizers to damper the virus.

Experts have revealed that the use of the sanitizers can kill the virus because it contains an amount of alcohol that kills bacteria.

See her Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JdU64H0Ke/