Access Bank Closes Branch After Customer Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Access Bank Plc on Monday closed one of its branches in Lagos State after it was discovered that one of its customer tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the bank said it closed its Ligali Ayorinde Branch to avoid spread of the virus.

The statement read in part, “We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday, 16th March 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of the visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection.

“Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.”

It advised anyone who visited the branch in the last week to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days starting immediately.

As of Monday, there are 36 coronavirus cases in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.