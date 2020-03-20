“A Big Nigerian Celebrity Has Tested Positive To Coronavirus” – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that an anonymous ‘Big’ Nigerian celebrity has just tested positive to Coronavirus.

Sharing the news via social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram, she warned Nigerians and celebrities who attended the recent AMVCA award night and an undisclosed night club in Victoria Island, to isolate themselves immediately.

She also advised Nigerians to the take preventive measures seriously by washing their hands regularly, wearing masks, and staying far away from celebrities for now.

In her words;

#BREAKING. If you attended #amvca2020 last weekend and a Victoria Island popular club I can’t mention you need to ISOLATE YOURSELF IMMEDIATELY. Follow my Twitter account @kemiolunloyo.

Also PLEASE ABSOLUTELY NO CELEBRITIES OR MEDIA, BLOGGERS MUST DM ME OR CALL. I’m only good at giving vital information as a Journalist. As a Pharmacist I’m trained under HIPAA laws in the USA. I cannot reveal names die to HIPAA. Google! The patient is now receiving treatment. Cases today in Nigeria are now 12 people in Nigeria.”



