Tony Lanez is still keeping it real as he unveils another mastermind single in this “Quarantine” period.

“Do The Most” brings Tory’s houndish ways to the forefront. Social distancing guidelines are shaken off as he surrounds himself with a harem and spits braggadocious bars. Vocally, Lanez’s versatility may very well be unparalleled; his ability to flip from RnB to rap in a seamless fashion does not go unnoticed.