PartyNextDoor shares a new track “Belive It”, A single which off his coming project “PARTYMOBILE” and it features Rihanna.

While he gears up towards releasing his sophomore project “PARTYMOBILE” which only hosts three features including looks from Drake, Bad Bunny, and Rihanna. The latter artist is heard lending her vocals to “Believe It,” a song where you’ll find PartyNextDoor confessing his love to his partner.