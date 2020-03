Obesere is finally out with the Anticipated remix to his Social Media reversed hit single “Egungun”.

The viral cut of the official video released years back gained access on the internet and started trending on Instagram. Here Obesere wastes no time as he links up with the Zanku Music Originator ‘Zlatan’ to dish out a remix to the song.

“Egungun Remix” was produced by P Prime and mixed by STG.

