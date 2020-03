Marlian Music Frontman ‘Naira Marley‘ unveils another inspirational number tune which he titled “Aye“. The mind-blowing and captivating single follows up his previously released single “Anywhere” which he features Ms Banks.

Naira Marley is showing no signs of slowing down as he keeps churning out Good-Music.

The song “Aye” was produced by Rexxie and mixed by Spirit Mix. Enjoy!

