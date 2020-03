Lil Uzi Vert follows up with an impressive entry After gifting the world with his sophomore attempt Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert decided to double down this week and release the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake: LUV Vs. ‘

The World 2 — a sequel to his 2016 mixtape. With the addition of 14 new tracks, the deluxe project features guest appearances from Chief Keef, Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Lil Durk, and Nav, the latter of which we’re highlighting for y’all today with the outro “Leaders.”