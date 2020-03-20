John Legend geared readily towards releasing his next studio album, Before the release here he dishes out a new cautioned single “Actions”.

The singer decided to tease a great Energy and vibe On “Actions,” He laments over a love gone wrong as he takes the blame for not putting forth the proper energy into his relationship. As he says in the chorus, “actions speak louder than words.” It doesn’t seem like he has to worry about those issues in his real life as he often boasts about how happily married he is to entrepreneur wife Chrissy Teigen. Listen to “Actions” by John Legend and let us know what you think.