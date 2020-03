Jeezy sounds like he’s back to whippin’ white with new aspirations to level up to the billionaire status. One song that particularly stands out, is “Buy A Bank.”

With synths bubbling like water in a pot, Jeezy’s gargantuan dreams are put on display with a ‘been there, done that attitude.’ “Fuck a car, I’m tryna buy a bank, n***a,” he declares on the hook. “I just do it ’cause they say I can’t, n***a.”

